Watch: Man blasted off feet as he flees exploding cheese factory

Remarkable CCTV footage shows the moment a man was blasted off his feet as the cheese factory behind him exploded.

The unknown man was filmed approaching Maleny Cheese Factory in Queensland, Australia in the early hours of Monday morning, leaving about 90 seconds later as flames burst from the building.

Fire crews attended the scene at 4.20am after reports of a fire at the factory.

The fire spread from the front of the premises to its downstairs office area, causing structural damage, and has closed the factory for Monday and Tuesday.

The incident is being treated as suspicious by Queensland Police and they are urging people to come forward if they have any information regarding the man in the video.

Or rather, “who could it brie now?”

This guy exploded onto the scene last night at a Sunshine Coast cheese factory. Who could it brie now? https://t.co/AxR0qn2G3L pic.twitter.com/rPnDW993iU — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) September 17, 2018

- Press Association