Watch: Magic at McDonalds - This Irish magician's tricks will leave you seriously scratching your head

Irish magician Joel is back with more magic and messing than our brains can handle this Monday afternoon, writes Sally Gorman.

20-year-old Joel performs mysterious magic tricks in McDonald's.

The 20-year-old trickster from Co Down caused quite a stir on social media when his video - "Magic in Tesco" - received over 4 million views in just over a week.

Try get your head around this!

As if that wasn't enough, Joel has returned with a follow-up video and this time he's been acting the maggot in McDonald's.

The video was filmed in McDonald's in Dublin on Friday and is sure to leave you scratching your head.

Joel has been practicing magic since the age of six and is currently working on his magic-making full time.

Next on his radar is a stage show at the Bangor Open House Festival but if you can't wait until then to see more you can follow Joel on:

