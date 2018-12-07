Watch: Love is in the air after surprise engagement at Cork Airport

A Cork couple took their relationship to new heights last night with a touching engagement in the arrivals hall.

Deborah Kirby was waiting for Ken Wills' flight from London Heathrow when The Loungeman band started playing her favourite song, Woman by John Lennon,

Ken then came out and dropped to one knee and popped the question to a shocked Deborah.

The couple have three children, Aaron (19), Robin (13) and Harry (8), and knew each other when they were younger.

Ken revealed he thought Cork Airport would be the perfect proposal location as airports have a special place in the couple’s hearts.

“We first saw each other, after 15 years, six years ago in an airport. And have been dating since,” he said.

Ken added that while he had been thinking about the proposal for some time, he only “plucked up the courage” on Wednesday night to email Cork Airport’s Managing Director and see whether they could work together on a Christmas surprise.

“I just took a chance,” he said.

The happy couple with The Loungeman.

The moment of the proposal between the Ballincollig couple was captured by Cork-based media production company, Isla Media, with the help of Cork Aiport.

Cork Airport’s Managing Director Niall MacCarthy said: “When Ken reached out and asked for assistance to plan the perfect proposal, we were delighted to help. It was the perfect ruse.

"We recruited a camera crew, who pretended to film the live Christmas music being performed at the airport daily throughout December and arranged for The Loungeman to play Deborah’s favourite song.

It was lovely to help this great couple capture this beautiful moment.

The Loungeman, who serenaded the couple on the night, has offered to perform at their wedding for free as a wedding gift.

Digital Desk