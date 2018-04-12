WATCH: Linda and Siobhán's audition tapes for The Young Offenders are pure Cork like

It’s the series that everyone is still talking about, The Young Offenders.

The finale aired over a month ago and to this day, all you need to say are the words, ‘Billy Murphy’ to prompt a chorus of The Frank And Walter's hit After All these days, in tribute to the Cork-based show.

Today we came across the audition tapes of Siobhan and Linda (the real stars of the show, to be fair) and they’ve perfectly filled the Jock and Conor shaped hole in our lives.

Pure Cork, like.

The girls prepared two pieces, one rehearsed and one non-rehearsed, where we learn a little more about them.

Siobhan, played by Jennifer Barry, is 17-year-old, born in Dublin but has been living in West Cork since she was three.

She’s a student at Cork’s Montfort College of Performing Arts and has been playing the harp for the past year but says she’s ‘shocking’ at it.

She's also the goalkeeper on her local hockey team which she loves, as it’s the only position in which you don’t need to run.

Linda, played by Demi Isaac Oviawe, was born in Nigeria and moved to Mallow 14 years ago.

In her un-rehearsed piece, she describes how much she loovvveessss Coooorrrrrkkkk.

Before Young Offenders, she's only starred in smaller productions of Beauty And The Beast, Grease and Sister Act.

Watch this space, these ladies will go far.