Watch: Limerick musicians perform stunning Dolores O'Riordan tribute

A group of Limerick musicians have got together and created an incredible tribute to the late lead singer of The Cranberries, Dolores O'Riordan, with all proceeds going to charity.

The group, including Emma Langford, Paddy Dennehy and the Limerick Gospel Choir performed O'Riordan's When You're Gone, paying homage to the vocalist.

O'Riordan tragically passed away at the age of 46, having been found dead in her home in London last January.

The video came about as a way for local musicians who use Limerick Self Storage to pay tribute and say thank you to O'Riordan.

"Each and every week, dozens of musicians load their equipment in and out of rented units at Limerick Self Storage, honing their craft, with the dreams and aspirations of one day bringing their music to the world like The Cranberries once did," reads a statement.

On January 15 2018, Limerick lost their most beloved daughter.



From Limerick Self Storage and Limerick artists of every genre, this is our tribute and thank you to Dolores O'Riordan and The Cranberries.

The video was directed by Limerick filmmaker Shane Serrano of Crude. The production company stated that the video was a celebration of "the greatness" of O’Riordan’s music.

"The Limerick music scene is a family. We may not all know each other, but it’s family none the less.

"Last January, we lost a family member. This is a celebration of all that is Limerick music at the moment, and the greatness of Dolores O’Riordan’s music"

All proceeds of this video are going to Midwest Simon Community. You can find out more about them or make a donation here.

The artists featured in the video include: Anna’s Anchor, Ben Oit, Bleeding Heart Pigeons, Brad Pitt Light Orchestra, Carolyn Bourke, Casavettes, Changing Trains, Cruiser, Damien Moore, Delorean Suite, Emma Langford, Fox Jaw, Hedfuzy, Jane Fraser, John Daly, Laura Duff, Limerick Gospel Choir, Mizdrea, My Empire, New Age Messiah, Nova Quartet, Paddy Dennehy, Parliament Square, Peter Hanagan, Point Taken, Post Punk Podge & The Techno Hippies, PowPig, Protobaby, Raging Sons, Randolf & The Crokers, Sarah Dolan, Shane Wixted, Shardborne, The Flag Listeners, The Hitchers, Third Island, Tombz, We Come In Pieces, Windings, Zephire and Zombie Picnic.