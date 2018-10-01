WATCH: Limerick Gospel Choir wow President Michael D Higgins with lively performance

President Michael D Higgins was in for a musical treat over the weekend thanks to Limerick Gospel Choir.

The incumbent President was speaking at the official launch of the Belonging to Limerick Integration Plan, which aims to work towards “creating a vibrant, inclusive and truly intercultural society in Limerick in which all residents belong and are valued equally, regardless of their colour, creed or culture.”

He was given a warm reception by the Limerick-based choir, who gave an energetic rendition of a traditional South African song, Shosholoza.

Aisling Moloney - Limerick Voice

The word Shosholoza or "tshotsholoza" means to go forward and is used as a term of hope for the workers as a sign of solidarity.

This is why choir director, David Idioh, chose this particular song.

"Shosholosa reflects hard work and survival. This song inspires people especially those in the African community on the light of their ability to survive in toughest of situations."

Michael D watching the choir in action. Photo: Keith Wiseman

Speaking about the benefits of diversity at the event Michael D said, “May I suggest that we achieve the best of ourselves when we make the effort to understand and accept the complexity of identity.

"Then we move on from simply tolerating difference, we can come then to embrace and celebrate what make the newest citizens of Ireland, the newest citizens of Limerick, unique.”

Photo by John Loftus.

The gospel choir teamed up with the Corrigan brothers over the summer to rewrite a Billy Joel classic celebrating Limerick GAA's successful hurling team.

