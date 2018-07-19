WATCH: Leitrim poet delivers one of the most powerful poems you’ll hear all year

Each year thousands of people descend on Listowel for their annual Writers’ Week Literary Festival.

Not only does the event, now in its 48th year, attract the who's who of the Irish writing world but thousands of fans, tourists and budding poets alike.

The Kerry town is the birthplace of many of Ireland’s most prominent writers including John B. Keane, Bryan McMahon, Brendan Kennelly and George Fitzmaurice, so what better location to gain inspiration.

One of the most famous events at the festival is the ‘Healing Hour’, which takes place on Sunday in the famous John B. Keane pub.

And this year it was one to remember as Leitrim poet, Stephen Murphy left audiences speechless with his poem, 'Before You Push The Chair'.

Introducing the poem he described it as “a lot less craic” due to its subject of mental health but we’ll let it speaks for itself.

Thanks to Wild Atlantic Way North Kerry for sending us in the powerful moment.