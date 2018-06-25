WATCH: Leinster stars' pub has unplanned foam party after beer tank explodes
The Bridge 1859, owned by Rob and Dave Kearney, along with Sean O’Brien and Jamie Heaslip, became a paddling pool yesterday when one of their beer tanks burst.
One member of staff tried valiantly to stem the flow with a plastic bin, but her efforts were hopeless - and she got absolutely drenched in the process.
The reaction? Mostly, people hated seeing the huge amount of beer gone to waste.
😱 all that waste!— Barbara Reynolds (@BabsR) June 24, 2018
Ow my god ... I'd be in beer heaven ... gob open and trying to save it with my mouth— Clodagh (@_Clodagh_M) June 24, 2018
Let’s just hope the stains come out in the wash.
