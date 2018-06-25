WATCH: Leinster stars' pub has unplanned foam party after beer tank explodes

Back to Discover Home

The Bridge 1859, owned by Rob and Dave Kearney, along with Sean O’Brien and Jamie Heaslip, became a paddling pool yesterday when one of their beer tanks burst.

One member of staff tried valiantly to stem the flow with a plastic bin, but her efforts were hopeless - and she got absolutely drenched in the process.

The reaction? Mostly, people hated seeing the huge amount of beer gone to waste.

Let’s just hope the stains come out in the wash.

KEYWORDS: Beer, Wastage, Rugy, Tank Burst, Video

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover