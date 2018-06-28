WATCH: Latest Foil, Arms & Hog video will have you loling at the outtakes

Whenever you watch a comedy or a funny video do you ever think - ‘How do they stay so serious?’

Well, the answer is many, many outtakes according to Irish sketch comedy group, Foil, Arms and Hog.

The comedy trios’ newest video shows just how often the lads failed to hold a straight face for the camera.

Whether it was pretending to be a driving instructor or how to flirt the Irish way, the lads couldn't keep it together when making their hilarious videos.

Check out their Youtube page for more videos if you’re in the need for a good belly-laugh.