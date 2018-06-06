WATCH: Last chance to see video highlights from Cork City marathon

By Kyle Lehane

The Irish Examiner marathon took place in Cork over the weekend.

The event was a massive success with nearly 8,500 runners participating.

The marathon brought every type of person out for the day.

The people of Cork rallied behind the runners throughput the day.

Eventually, some very worthy winners crossed the finish line.

Don't be afraid to catch more highlights from the marathon below.
