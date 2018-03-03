WATCH: Kildare musicians threw an impromptu igloo sesiun because Ireland

As the most of the country is still under lockdown, people are confined to their houses, shops are closed, schools shut and pubs abandoned - where else do you get together to play a few tunes?

An igloo, of course!

A group of legendary Kildare musicians, led by Kevin Carr, decided to shake off the cabin fever by taking to a local igloo in Kilcock (local igloo, yes, that`s a thing now) with their instruments and belt out a few tunes.

Not only was their feat aimed to entertain the mass of people housebound around the country but to also celebrate the beginning of Seachtain na Gaelige.

''First time playing a session in an Igloo! “We’ve no Brennan’s Bread, we’ve got Vintage Powers instead!'' Carr captioned the video he posted on his Facebook page.

And it looks like they`ve set a trend, here`s Edel O'Reilly and her accordion in an igloo in Watergrasshill, Cork.