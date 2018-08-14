Watch: Kerryman Eugene, 93, is Ireland's oldest sheep drover

Meet Ireland's oldest drover, who has been packing wool in Kerry for over eight decades.

Eugene O’Sullivan, 93, is Ireland’s oldest sheep drover and works at Kenmare Mart.

During the late summer months, Eugene collects and packs wool from nearby sheep farmers in Kenmare, Kilgarvan, Sneem, Tousist and the Black Valley.

He has been packing wool for over 80 years and there’s no slowing him down.

He was recently joined by his friend, by Cllr Dan McCarthy of Kenmare Mart, Co Kerry, at Gerry Harrington's farm in Gowlane, Kenmare.

They showed the wool packing process and chatted about their local area, their neighbours, and more.

Watch them in action here (warning: language advisory):

Eugene went viral three years ago when a video of his 90th birthday, which he spent at Kenmare Mart reminiscing about his working life, got everybody talking about the fast-talker.

Watch that moment here: