WATCH: Kerry school recreate that Father Ted caravan scene on a recent Ryanair flight

There are a few iconic Irish TV moments that will forever go down in history, such as Miley’s and Fidelma’s roll in the hay and Teresa Mannion’s Storm Desmond report.

But there’s one that takes the crown time and time again, and that has to be, Noel Furlong’s caravan seisiún in Father Ted.

Twenty years on and it’s still every Irish person’s go to when they find themselves holidaying in a caravan.

Or on a Ryanair flight?

The music class from St Brendan’s College (The Sem) in Killarney had their trad instruments with them on yesterday's flight from London Stansted to Kerry and it didn't take them long to break out into full Furlong.

Where else would you get it?