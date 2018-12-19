WATCH: Kerry kids perform Christmas songs using Lámh sign language

There isn’t a tea towel to be found in households around Ireland with nativity plays taking place in up and down the country this week.

Teachers and staff at Abbeydorney National School in County Kerry decided to change it up a bit this year and put together a Christmas carol service, with their junior and senior infant students, using Lámh.

Lámh is a manual sign system used by children and adults with intellectual disability and communication needs in Ireland.

The system supports communication and gives everyone the ability to wish the world a very "Merry Christmas".

“We are soooo excited to share this with you,” the school’s Facebook post reads.

“Ms Leahy, Ms Mckenna, Mrs Fitzgerald & Maggie spent the last couple of weeks teaching the boys and girls well known Christmas songs using Lámh”

The teachers go on to say how proud they are of how quickly the boys and girls picked up the system and explain that they’ve incorporated some other basic signs in their daily classroom routine.

For more information on Lámh visit lamhsigns.org/.