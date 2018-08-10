WATCH: Jennifer Lopez put on impromptu performance in Italian restaurant
10/08/2018 - 11:19:00Back to Music Discover Home
Jennifer Lopez is on holidays in Italy with her partner, Alex Rodriguez, and judging from their Instagrams it looks like they're having a great time.
From checking out local food markets to relax on yachts the pair are living the dream in Capri.
The mom-of-two decided the best way to continue this fun was with a bit of karaoke.
The star put on a surprise performance of 'Let's Get Loud' for the lucky customers of one Italian restaurant and it’s brilliant.
Safe to say, this video confirms that Jennifer looks like great craic.
Any chance of her coming to Temple Bar anytime soon for a singsong and a pint?
Join the conversation - comment here