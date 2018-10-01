WATCH: Irish students team up with Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding choir for heartwarming video

A group of Irish secondary school students joined forces with Prince Harry's wedding choir to give a beautiful rendition of Stand By Me.

The Waterford students were in London recording a charity single for The Solas Centre, Can Teen and Can Care 4 Living, with Irish singer-songwriter Don Mescall.

Just after they had finished their recording one of the Mount Sion CBS students spotted Karen Gibson from The Kingdom Choir and what followed was two choirs sharing their love of music together.

Video: Mount Sion CBS secondary school Waterford

Ms Gibson was touched by the students fundraising story and decided to surprise them with an invite to perform with the wedding choir.

Colette Kearney, the Mount Sion choir teacher, said the experience was "unforgettable" for the pupils, adding that it was “totally and utterly life-changing."

“The Kingdom Choir completely connected with the boys. We were in tears during it."

The Kingdom choir stole our hearts earlier this year during Prince Harry’s wedding to American actress Meaghan Markle.

This group of students aren't the only people impressing with their vocal skills lately.

A Limerick-based choir wowed President Michael D Higgins recently with their energetic performance.

Have you got something you think we'd like?

Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 087 1520145.