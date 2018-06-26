WATCH: Irish comedy duo The 2 Johnnies capture what an Irish summer is all about in their new video

Youtube comedy act, The 2 Johnnies, perfectly nail everything that an Irish summer is in their latest video.

Whether it was picking up girls at funfairs or taking your top off whatever the temperature, our summers were everything but boring.

Even though the lads are a comedy act it’s not hard to imagine them becoming music chart-toppers since you'll have the song stuck in your head all day after watching.

So enjoy the grand stretch in the evening and have a look at the lads' brilliant take on what summer is like in Ireland.

You can check out more of the lads' videos on their Youtube page.