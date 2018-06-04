Watch: Hundreds of motorbikes head to Killarney for BikeFest

Hundreds of motorbikes took to the streets of Killarney over the weekend as part of Ireland BikeFest.

The three-day biker festival is in its 12th year and it attracts bikers from all over Ireland and beyond.

As well as biking around the west of Ireland, the festival also had music and other events for bikers and non-bikers to enjoy over the bank holiday.

Ireland Bikefest has also raised money for Muscular Dystrophy Ireland over the course of the three days.

As the festival draws to a close today, take a look at some of the modern and classic motorbikes that have been taking part this year.