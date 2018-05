Ah, the Irish summer.

Remember those days recently where the sun shone a little brighter and the rain was a little warmer?

Foil Arms and Hog knew exactly how that went:

Mammy forcing factor 70 suncream on you;

Daddy firing up the rusty barbecue;

Nana warning of the 'wind chill factor';

Your brother happily drinking cans in the garden;

The little sister's hysteria over the ice-cream van.

But of course, there's always someone who wants to stick on the heating.

Spot on.