Watch how different animals react when a pumpkin is thrown in their enclosure

Milwaukee Zoo found the perfect way to celebrate National Pumpkin Day in the US – by hurling the gourds into their animals’ enclosures.

The zoo gave a pumpkin to a variety of different animals to play with and eat, and it’s fascinating to see how each one reacted.

What surprised you the most there? A tiger tearing it apart or the way the pumpkin was plopped into the turtle’s pool?- Press Association

