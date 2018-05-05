WATCH: Here's what fans thought of Ed Sheeran's Cork concert

If you've been living under a rock, you may not know that last night Ed Sheeran opened his Irish tour in Cork's Pairc Uí Chaomh, in front of 44,000 people.

The biggest show the rebel county has seen his Bruce Springsteen's 2013 gig.

From the three supports acts to Ed himself donning a Cork jersey, it was a night Cork will remember forever.

Here's what fans had to say: