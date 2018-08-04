Watch: Helicopter surprises motorists as it emerges from the mist
Dashboard camera footage showing a helicopter emerging out of the mist on a country road is wowing Twitter users.
Brian Weatherall, 45, from Easington Village in Durham, England encountered the surprising sight on Kirkstone Pass in the Lake District.
Ok I’ll give way! #Cumbria #lakedistrict #nissanleaf pic.twitter.com/lStiGHMObH— Brian Weatherall (@Brian_w_uk) August 2, 2018
In a video posted to Twitter, Weatherall can be heard exclaiming, “woah” and “it’s a massive helicopter” as he brings his car to a halt.
“I wasn’t expecting it at all, but was an amazing sight,” Weatherall said.
His children were really excited to spot it, he told the Press Association.
- Press Association
