Watch: Helicopter surprises motorists as it emerges from the mist

Back to Discover Home

Dashboard camera footage showing a helicopter emerging out of the mist on a country road is wowing Twitter users.

Brian Weatherall, 45, from Easington Village in Durham, England encountered the surprising sight on Kirkstone Pass in the Lake District.

In a video posted to Twitter, Weatherall can be heard exclaiming, “woah” and “it’s a massive helicopter” as he brings his car to a halt.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all, but was an amazing sight,” Weatherall said.

His children were really excited to spot it, he told the Press Association.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Helicopter, UK, North West, fog, Helicopter, Lake District, mist, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover