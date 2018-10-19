Watch Hector direct huskies as Gaeilge as he sleds across Siberia

From Siberia to Saigon, Hector Ó hEochagáin's latest travels have us green with envy.

Hector brings his new series, Ó Siberia go Saigon, to TG4 next week and we can't wait to see what he got up to.

Described as "the greatest, the longest, the most epic journey Hector has ever done", the series sees him take a journey of 8,000km, traveling from Russia, crossing Mongolia and China, entering Nepal and crossing Bangladesh, Burma, Thailand and Cambodia, before finding himself in Saigon.

The eight-week series finds Hector in one of the most sparsely populated regions on Earth, 3500kms from Moscow and stuck deep in a place where exiles and prisoners were sent for thousands of years.

You can follow Hector's epic journey on Thursday nights at 9.30pm from October 25.