WATCH: Hamy the pet pig escaped and had a big adventure in Blackpool

Hamy the pet pig escaped from his pen in the Foyer in Blackpool, Cork this afternoon.

The big pig had an even bigger adventure when he left the grounds of his home and went for a wander around Blackpool, passing by the windows of Examiner Towers and saying hello to his neighbours.

No porkies. Just a pig. Enjoying a stroll. Outside the office #Cork *cue puns* pic.twitter.com/0vK85QMEPx — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) July 17, 2018

After a couple of attempts, and some bribery with slices of bread, Hamy was eventually coaxed back home and is now comfortable in his pen once again.

Watch Hamy's big adventure right here.