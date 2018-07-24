WATCH: Guests ask Alexa for their table number at Donegal wedding

As we all know, you can't have a wedding these days without a flash dance or gimmicky speech.

But just as we thought we’d seen it all, newlyweds Maria and Chris McConville, topped the leaderboard with their Alexa table plan.

Yes the couple, who were married July 19 at Harvey’s Point Hotel, invited everyone’s favourite Amazon-branded housemate, Alexa to help find guests their table for the meal.

All Guests needed to do was approach the device and say: “Alexa, tell me my table number”.

Alexa then asked for their names and when the guests replied, she directed them to where they needed to be.

She even threw in a few jokes.

The ALEXA Table Plan was made by Maria’s Cousin, Kevin McLaughlin, who designed the bespoke software, especially for the big day.

Are you interested in inviting Alexa to your big day?

Contact Kevin, here.