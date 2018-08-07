Watch: Great white shark leaps out of sea to within just inches of man’s feet

This is the terrifying moment a great white shark leapt to within just inches of a man’s feet.

Researchers from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy were carrying out an expedition off the east coast of the United States near Cape Cod when the shark breached the water beneath the crew member – who was stood on a platform overhanging the sea.

The researcher, identified by the Boston Globe as marine biologist Greg Skomal, can be heard saying: “Did you see that? Did you see that? It came right up, and opened its mouth right at my feet!”

In a post on Facebook, the organisation wrote: “While out on research trips, we’ve seen white sharks breach and we’ve received multiple reports of breaching white sharks this year from fishermen and boaters.

“While encounters like this one are rare, this video shows that they’re certainly possible.

“White sharks are wild and unpredictable animals. This is a good reminder of the importance of not becoming complacent and always staying vigilant when in or on the water.”

- Press Association