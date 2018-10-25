Watch Gateshead’s kitman score a screamer from the halfway line

A kitman-cum-footballer lit up the Durham FA Challenge Cup this week with a goal reminiscent of one of David Beckham’s finest.

Gateshead FC midfielder JJ O’Donnell was given the role of kit manager to keep him involved while recovering from a rare foot condition, and it’s a position he still holds today.

The National League side were 3-0 up against Billingham Town during the cup competition when O’Donnell hammered a shot from the halfway-line to put the cherry on the cake.

🎥So, @JJODonnell23 did this last night.



Not bad for a kit-man! 😉 pic.twitter.com/QKn0YzyAn8 — Gateshead FC (@GatesheadFC) October 25, 2018

The 26-year-old’s effort sent the club’s social media team into a spin, and rightly so.

84: GOAAALLL!!! GATESHEAD 4-0 Billingham Town (O'Donnell)



If the last strike was an absolute screamer, then JJ has just blown it out of the water!



The midfielder spots Cranston off his line and lobs the keeper from inside his own half to make it four - sensational. pic.twitter.com/M34kP2vmgw — Gateshead FC (@GatesheadFC) October 24, 2018

Meanwhile O’Donnell’s teammates weren’t feeling quite so happy for their colleague, who will rightly be telling this story for a long time to come.

@JJODonnell23 will be talking about that goal for a looooooooooong time 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Scott Barrow (@19Barrow10) October 24, 2018

Goals from this far out are regularly compared to former Manchester United midfielder Beckham’s effort against Wimbledon in 1995.

Remember this? 😱👏



Happy birthday David Beckham 🎉 pic.twitter.com/9Kx8r5DPO4 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 2, 2017

How does O’Donnell’s effort compare?

- Press Association