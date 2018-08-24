WATCH: Foil, Arms and Hog provide some questionable career guidance to Leaving Cert students

First-round offers for college places were being offered on Monday and this has lead to a dilemma for some - ‘Is this the right course for me?’

Many students don’t know what they wanna eat in five hours let alone where they want to be in five years.

Well, fear no more because comedy trio, Foil, Arms and Hog are here to help you out with some realistic career advice.

The choices are endless, especially if you have no idea what you wanna do.

Hate kids? Try PE teaching.

Got a fancy, leather satchel? Architecture.

In all seriousness though, you don’t need a good Leaving Cert to do well in life. These Irish celebs are proof of that.