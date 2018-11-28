Watch firefighters revive dog with oxygen after rescuing her from fire

Firefighters came to the rescue of a dog in distress as they saved her from a blaze and revived her with oxygen.

The dog, named Lady, got into trouble in a garage fire at a house in Wayne Township, Indiana.

Video footage posted by the Wayne Township Fire Department shows Lady’s tail starting to wag as she breathes in the oxygen from the mask provided by the fire crew.

The fire department said in a Facebook post: “After a few minutes of oxygen and some TLC from firefighters and medics she was back on her feet and doing well!”