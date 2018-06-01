WATCH: Father Ray Kelly's emotional Britain Got Talent's semi-final performance

Father Ray Kelly took to the stage of Britain's Got Talent tonight with his rendition of Vince Gill’s Go Rest High on That Mountain.

Although he didn't make it through to the final, he was classed as one of the judges favourtie acts of the night.

Visibly emotional after the performance Amanda Holden asked Kelly about his song choice.

The Westmeath native said that the song was particularly poignant for him as it was a song that helped him cope with his sister's death from cancer two years ago.

He went on to say that he has found that singing the song at funeral, charity concerts and at mass helps people going through similar situations.

All four judges praised the parish priest’s performance, Simon Cowell even encouraged the crowd to pick up the phone and vote for him to be in Sunday night’s Grand Finale.

Here’s what the people of the internet had to say:

Father Ray Kelly was awesome 👏🏻 #BGT — Rubs (@Redjmg) June 1, 2018

Well played Father Ray Kelly, you managed to sneak religion, cancer, drug abuse and Catholicism right at the end there, I salute you sir #BritainsGotTalent #bgt #BGT2018 #BGTSemiFinal — Riff Raff (@Riff_Raff_handy) June 1, 2018

Father Ray Kelly just melts my heart and makes me so emotional! I just want to give him a hug #bgt — Charlotte Cook (@charlcook1990) June 1, 2018

Beautiful performance by Father Ray Kelly. #BGT #FatherRayKelly — Mette Stein Andersen (@MetteSAndersen) June 1, 2018

Honestly though, I love Father Ray Kelly! 🙌🙌 #BGT — Zoe Longley (@ZLon_) June 1, 2018