Watch: Fans react to Dara Ó Briain gig at the Marquee in Cork
30/06/2018
4,000 people braved the heat and packed into the Marquee in Cork last night to see Wicklow comedian Dara Ó Briain at his best.
The audience was treated to hilarious observations on a range of topics from Brexit to Trump to his warm feet, and no one in the front row was safe from his antics.
Here are some of the reactions from people who attended last night's gig:
- Digital Desk
