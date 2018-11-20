Watch: Fading autumnal colours and crisp cold air reminding us that Christmas is near

There's nothing quite like fading autumnal colours, crisp leaves, and that cold fresh air to remind us that Christmas is not long around the corner, dare we say it.

And although we miss the autumn evenings, there is something about taking the padded jacket out of the wardrobe and taking a stroll in the winter air that is special.

Even more special are the views on offer a stone throw away from Cork's city centre, as caught on camera by videographer Dan Linehan.

Dan Linehan boasts the seasonal atmosphere by the banks of the River Lee in Cork city.

The Marina is a popular spot in the city and is home to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork Boat Club and a greenway along an old rail track that leads to Mahon Point.

You simply cannot miss a visit.