WATCH: Elaine Crowley gets tattoo to honour terminally ill friend Emma Hannigan

TV3's Elaine Crowley has paid a beautiful tribute to her terminally ill friend Emma Hannigan.

Emma has been battling breast cancer for 13 years and recently revealed that her illness had become terminal.

Since the post was published Irish authors, such as Marian Keyes, Melissa Hill and Carmel Harrington have rallied together in a bid to get her new book, Letters to my Daughters to number one in the Irish book charts, and they succeeded in doing so.

Elaine, who's an Ambassador for Breast Cancer Ireland paid tribute in her own way and got a tattoo of a unicorn which she revealed to viewers on the Elaine show.

“Emma Hannigan is the best person I know," she said.

"I became an Ambassador for Breast Cancer Ireland because of her, and she's still determined to raise as much money as possible for research.

"She gave me a voucher for a tattoo for my 40th, we were supposed to get one done together, but as Emma says herself, cancer robbed us of that.

"So we decided this was a good idea to raise funds for BCI, plus she knows I'm a big chicken and she got a great laugh when I sent her the picture of my Unicorn Ass tattoo!

"Friends don’t come any better than Emma, and everyone involved with BCI, we're not going to give up until we find a cure.”

To help raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Ireland text CURE to 50300 to donate €4.