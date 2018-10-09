WATCH: Dublin woman wins $10,000 on Ellen DeGeneres chat show

Move over Winning Streak, a Dublin woman has bagged 10K playing a game on The Ellen Show.

Ciara Delaney, who has been living in San Diego for the past two years, landed herself on the show as a contestant in the game of "Dollars from Dorenbos", hosted by Jon Dorenbos.

Sadly, she failed to answer the question, “which modern sitcom cast did Ellen recently scare?” in her first game but the TV host offered her audience tickets as a consolation prize.

The comedian then surprised the Dubliner by giving her a shot at redemption in a game of "Hot Hands".

Delany managed to get 15 corrects answers in 30 seconds which bagged her the cash prize and two tickets to the American Music Awards.

Jealous? Us? Never.