WATCH: Dublin politician sings original song to bride on wedding day

Trevor Gilligan and his newly wedded wife Elaine celebrated their wedding ceremony in Tulfarris, Blessington, Co. Wicklow recently in front of a number of close friends and family.

Know for strumming a guitar at home, Elaine had asked the Clondalkin councillor to play on numerous occasions but as he's never played in front of an audience before, he continuously refused and she resigned to the fact that there would be no song.

Unbeknownst to the bride, Gilligan was in the process of writing a song, especially for the big day.

The entire song is about Elaine & experiences I have had with her, so the song wrote itself. It was something that I was always going to do. The night before the wedding, I showed my brother the song, I got his approval and before I knew it, he decided to play along as well. This made the moment even more special

-he said

The song is fittingly titled 'The Luckiest Guy in The World'

He added: “I was nervous and outside of my comfort zone. I usually play the guitar in a room by myself. I don’t play in front of audiences. This was my first time playing live.

"Whether it worked out or not it was something I was going to do. She had been asking for a few months which song I was going to play, so it was tough to keep it a secret. Everyone clapped along and cheered at the end so it all worked out!".

"Her smile really made it worth my while!"

Awh, congrats guys!