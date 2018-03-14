Watch: Dublin looking great as St Patrick skateboards around the captial

St Patrick may have chased the snakes out of Ireland, but he also enjoys a skateboard around Dublin city centre.

Spicy Dog Media have set the patron saint loose in the city and Dublin is made to look very impressive.

Taking in the Guinness Store House, Trinity College and the Book of Kells the skateboarding snake chaser is cheered on by the crowds.

Spicy Dog Media founder, Peter Kilmartin, said: "The reaction on the streets was crazy, we had people stopping us every second. Hounding for photos and videos. We caused a real scene and it was great."

He added that the goal of the video "was to have fun, and show the Irish people as they truly are - well able to have the craic and a bit of fun!"

