Watch: Dublin barber praised for giving free haircuts to homeless people

Dublin barber Hakkan Isik has been providing homeless people in Dublin's city centre with free haircuts for over a year.

For the past 14 months, each Friday night between 8pm and 10pm, Hakkan sets up outside the GPO and cuts hair for those people who have found themselves homeless.

He has been praised for his kindness and community spirit but Hakkan says that he is just happy to be able to put a smile on people's faces.

"You can see the difference it makes, it gives them confidence," said Hakkan, of The Barber Shop at 56.

Since he began offering the service, word has spread and sometimes Hakkan and his team cannot get through everybody in the two hours.

But they do what they can and then they come back the next week. Hakkan says that he has no intention of stopping.

"As long as I am breathing and I am above the ground, I will do this," he said.

The number of people visiting Hakkan grows each week and it is clear that they appreciate his generosity.

"It just goes to show that there is still people out there that have a heart," said one man.

"That are out, willing to work all day long, come out, go to the GPO, look after the homeless and then cut homeless people's hair.

"We need more of that."

Digital Desk