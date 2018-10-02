Watch dramatic footage taken from the centre of Tropical Storm Rosa in Arizona

Dramatic footage shows the moment Tropical Storm Rosa hits the town of Yuma in Arizona with powerful winds and rain.

Meteorologist Matthew Strauser filmed a video of the tropical storm, formerly a hurricane before it weakened over the weekend, as it hit his location.

Posting the video to Twitter, Strauser said: “Video showing the moment the suspected microburst in Yuma hits.”

Video showing the moment the suspected microburst in Yuma hits. Time: just before 1pm. Location: Springhill Suites @NWSPhoenix @TWCBreaking @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/yip1gxx7Rj — Matthew Strauser (@pitpenguins87) September 30, 2018

The video shows winds getting progressively stronger over the length of a minute in a storm that has uprooted trees.

A microburst is an intense downward burst of wind and rain from the base of a thunderstorm, that last for seconds to minutes and can be extremely dangerous due to their force.

Hurricane Rosa has affected south western America including California since 30 September; the storm is likely to continue until 2 October.

- Press Association