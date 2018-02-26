WATCH: Dramatic footage of Safehaven Marine launch

Cork company Safehaven Marine launched an Interceptor 48 pilot vessel for operations at the new TM2 Port in Tangier, Morocco today.

'Svitzer Oued Rmel' is the 34th pilot vessel and 11th of the company's Interceptor 48 pilot vessels to enter service in Ports worldwide.

Safehaven have a reputation for building pilot boats that can deal with the harshest sea conditions.

The vessel is Self-Righting and is capable of recovering if capsized by a large breaking wave.

She has a capacity for six pilots and two crew.

Watch the footage of today's launch below:

Digital Desk