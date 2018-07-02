Watch: Donegal chef fries eggs outside during Irish summer sunshine

Who'd have thought we'd see the day that you could fry an egg on the ground in Ireland?

Well, Donegal chef Martin Anderson has gone and done just that!

Live from outside his restaurant Sonder in Letterkenny, Martin placed his pan on the pavement and began to fry two eggs in tomato and herb oil.

There you have it folks, "free-range eggs al fresco." Bet they were delicious - sunny side up!

Why don't you try this one at home?