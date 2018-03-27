Watch: Diners hear mystery chef Mary Coughlan shouting in kitchen on The Restaurant

Musician Mary Coughlan will step into the kitchen for The Restaurant tomorrow night, and her voice might give her identity away.

The passionate and outspoken singer proved to be one of the loudest guest head chefs.

At one point, Mary’s voice echoed around the dining room to a stunned room full of diners who all scrambled to put a name to the mystery voice.

Mary was hoping to impress Marco Pierre White, celebrity chef Rachel Allen and guest food critic and food activist, Ross Golden Bannon.

Mary took the opportunity to share her food story while also highlighting the Syrian refugee crisis, of which she is extremely passionate about, bringing a menu of both traditional Irish dishes and Middle Eastern cuisine to the Courtyard Restaurant in Donnybrook.

Mary is a big supporter of the plight of the Syrian people, having held two sell-out concerts to raise funds for the refugees.

Did Mary’s menu hit all the right notes?

The Restaurant continues tomorrow night on TV3 at 9pm.