Watch: Daniel O'Donnell serenades passenger on Aer Lingus flight
05/09/2018 - 15:43:00Back to Aer Lingus Discover Home
Imagine you are jetting off on holidays on your birthday. What more could you ask for, right?
How about being serenaded by your favourite singer?
That's exactly what happened for one Aer Lingus passenger today.
Go, Annie, it’s your birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ChgURve6A6— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) September 5, 2018
A big fan of Daniel O'Donnell, Annie found herself on the same flight as the man himself.
On discovering that Annie was celebrating a milestone birthday, the crew and Daniel decided to give her a present she will never forget.
Our Daniel was only too happy to get up and lead the other passengers in a rendition of Happy Birthday.
Afterwards, Annie even got a hug and a peck on the cheek.
Talk about a birthday she will never forget!
Join the conversation - comment here