Watch: Daniel O'Donnell serenades passenger on Aer Lingus flight

Imagine you are jetting off on holidays on your birthday. What more could you ask for, right?

How about being serenaded by your favourite singer?

That's exactly what happened for one Aer Lingus passenger today.

A big fan of Daniel O'Donnell, Annie found herself on the same flight as the man himself.

On discovering that Annie was celebrating a milestone birthday, the crew and Daniel decided to give her a present she will never forget.

Our Daniel was only too happy to get up and lead the other passengers in a rendition of Happy Birthday.

Afterwards, Annie even got a hug and a peck on the cheek.

Talk about a birthday she will never forget!