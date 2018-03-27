WATCH: Craig David reenacts the final scene of the Young Offenders

You only need to say the words, ‘Billy Murphy’ to prompt a chorus of The Frank And Walter's hit After All these days, in tribute to the final episode of this season’s Young Offenders.

Ba, da, dump, dump, ba, da, da, da, daaaaaa.

Turns out, Murphy himself has started a trend.

Craig David took a leaf out of the Cork native's book and jumped on a London bus today to perform some songs to a group of unsuspected passengers.

Ok, well, of course, the singer didn't keep the passenger's hostage or do we think he has never seen Young Offenders but coincidence? I think not.

H/T: DailyEdge.ie