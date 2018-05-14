Watch: Could this rapping two-year-old be Drake's youngest fan?
It is no secret that Canadian rapper Drake is a successful musician, writes Sally Gorman.
The 31-year-old is a Grammy-Award winning, platinum-selling recording artist as well as a producer, actor, and entrepreneur.
But when an Irish two-year-old can rap 'God's Plan' pretty damn well, that in itself speaks volumes!
Toddler Broghán didn't lick his love of Drake off a stone though as his Dad Arron is also a big fan of the 'One Dance' singer.
He said:
You know what they say, like father, like son.
Could little Broghán be Drake's youngest fan? We certainly think so.
Take a look at this...
Who knew a Westmeath man would be the one to give Drake a run for his money?
The future is looking bright for Broghán, keep it up kiddo!
