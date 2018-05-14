Watch: Could this rapping two-year-old be Drake's youngest fan?

It is no secret that Canadian rapper Drake is a successful musician, writes Sally Gorman.

The 31-year-old is a Grammy-Award winning, platinum-selling recording artist as well as a producer, actor, and entrepreneur.

But when an Irish two-year-old can rap 'God's Plan' pretty damn well, that in itself speaks volumes!

Two-year-old Broghán is already a massive Drake fan.

Toddler Broghán didn't lick his love of Drake off a stone though as his Dad Arron is also a big fan of the 'One Dance' singer.

He said:

Drake is all we listen to when Broghán is in the van.

You know what they say, like father, like son.

Could little Broghán be Drake's youngest fan? We certainly think so.

Take a look at this...

Who knew a Westmeath man would be the one to give Drake a run for his money?

The future is looking bright for Broghán, keep it up kiddo!