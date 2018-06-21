Watch Cork shine in this Heineken Ireland video to celebrate company’s 2017 sustainability report

Heineken Ireland has teamed up with an all Cork cast and crew to tell the story of the company’s 2017 sustainability report while shooting all across the rebel county.

The video was filmed on location throughout Cork.

Up-and-coming director Lochlainn McKenna helps to deliver the story that Heineken is fast becoming a truly green brewer.

Director Lochlainn McKenna.

Cork actor Aron Hugo Hegarty stars in the video shot in various Cork locations including Ballywilling Beach, Mullinhassig Waterfall, and in the Heineken brewery in Cork city.

Sandy Boundy, Communications and CSR manager at Heineken Ireland revealed how in June 2017 they sent zero waste to landfill sites while its’ distribution target of 20% CO₂ reduction was three years ahead of its’ 2020 schedule.

Reflecting on the company's history in Ireland Maggie Timoney, Managing Director added: “We’re proud to have been brewing here in Ireland for over 160 years and we intend on being here another 160 and beyond. This will take a serious and ongoing commitment to sustainability – a commitment we’re pleased to have demonstrated throughout this past year”