WATCH: Cork school hold mock presidential election
Pupils voted at St Aloysius College Carrigtwohill, Co Cork in a Mock Presidential Election to raise awareness of the importance of voting and our democracy.
All six candidates in the Irish Presidential Election were on the ballot paper. Leaving certificate pupils cast their votes.
The mock Presidential election and a student council ballot were run together, by second-year pupils at the school.
The result of St Aloysius College Presidential Election Total Poll 677 votes Quota 339 votes Michael D wins with 76% of the vote.
Michael D Higgins 514
Joan Freeman 66
Leah Ni Riada 33
Sean Gallagher 28
Peter Casey 19
Gavin Duffy 17
