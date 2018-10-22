WATCH: Cork school hold mock presidential election

Pupils voted at St Aloysius College Carrigtwohill, Co Cork in a Mock Presidential Election to raise awareness of the importance of voting and our democracy.

All six candidates in the Irish Presidential Election were on the ballot paper. Leaving certificate pupils cast their votes.

The mock Presidential election and a student council ballot were run together, by second-year pupils at the school.

The result of St Aloysius College Presidential Election Total Poll 677 votes Quota 339 votes Michael D wins with 76% of the vote.

Michael D Higgins 514

Joan Freeman 66

Leah Ni Riada 33

Sean Gallagher 28

Peter Casey 19

Gavin Duffy 17

