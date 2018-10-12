WATCH: Cork school bus bears the full brunt of Storm Callum

Storm Callum has well and truly landed, with many being affected by this disruptive weather.

Some schools have decided to remain open today despite the miserable weather outside.

One school bus in Garretstown, Cork faced the full wrath of Storm Callum this morning in this brilliant video.

We can only imagine the delight of the school kids as the waves pelted the bus.

Anyone travelling should check ahead before making their journey, while drivers are being warned to watch out for fallen trees and debris.

A status Orange wind warning is in place in counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare until 5pm today.

Wind warnings in 21 counties were in place from midnight until 9am this morning.

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

