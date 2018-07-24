WATCH: Cork man throws the world’s most adrenaline-filled wedding

Meet the Cork man who took his love for his partner to new heights with what has to be the world’s most adrenaline-filled wedding.

Patrick Russell and Melanie Ilemsky tied the knot in a hot air balloon before casually skydiving out of it.

The couple met at a skydive drop zone in New York - where Patrick has lived for the past 14 years - and have known each other for two years before they got married, on their one-year dating anniversary.

The wedding party amounted to a total of ten people as that is all that would fit inside of the hot air balloon, including Russell’s mother Unah who travelled from Cork.

Speaking about the day, he said: “It was surely an event to remember - both emotionally charged and adrenaline-fueled. Most importantly, I got to marry the love of my life!”

Talk about being on cloud nine!