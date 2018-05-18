Watch: Cork City Fire Brigade Recruits run simulations at passing out parade

Cork City Fire Brigade Recruits class of 2017/2018 today held their passing out parade and ran simulations of a road traffic collision and a tower fire.

The successful recruits were watched by friends and family as they carried out the simulations and held the parade.

The recruits were required to extinguish a car blaze and move a nearby dummy to safety.

They also tended to a man who was simulating a road traffic collision and who had to be removed from the vehicle by cutting the roof off.

In another simulation, the recruits were to tend to a tower blaze.

Smoke billowed from the tower and the recruits climbed up to put out the fire.