WATCH: Cork child has huge meltdown after losing a ‘relaxing’ game of Snakes & Ladders
20/08/2018 - 13:00:00Back to Discover stories Discover Home
Snakes & Ladders - it’s meant to be a family game, full of fun and laughs.
However, for one Cork child this wasn't the case when he found out he was on the losing side.
In a video from CCCahoots Finn couldn’t take his beating after losing a game of Snakes and Ladders, which resulted in him having a spectacular meltdown.
*Warning: the start of the video contains very loud crying.*
Video courtesy of CCCahoots
It’s tough to lose but Finn seems to have taken this loss especially hard.
Any parent who’s ever had a child throw a temper tantrum during a family board game will immediately recognize the high-pitched cries of this emotional four-year-old.
Through all the tears and tantrums Finn is still up for a game of Jenga - but only if you let him win.
Have you got any videos' you think should grab our attention?
Then send them on to us through WhatsApp on 087 099 2177.
Join the conversation - comment here