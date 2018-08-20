WATCH: Cork child has huge meltdown after losing a ‘relaxing’ game of Snakes & Ladders

Snakes & Ladders - it’s meant to be a family game, full of fun and laughs.

However, for one Cork child this wasn't the case when he found out he was on the losing side.

In a video from CCCahoots Finn couldn’t take his beating after losing a game of Snakes and Ladders, which resulted in him having a spectacular meltdown.

*Warning: the start of the video contains very loud crying.*

Video courtesy of CCCahoots

It’s tough to lose but Finn seems to have taken this loss especially hard.

Any parent who’s ever had a child throw a temper tantrum during a family board game will immediately recognize the high-pitched cries of this emotional four-year-old.

Through all the tears and tantrums Finn is still up for a game of Jenga - but only if you let him win.

